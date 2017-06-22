Former officer charged in teen's death indicted on new assault charge

Roy Oliver (Photo: Custom)

BALCH SPRINGS - A Balch Springs officer charged in the shooting death of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards back in late April has now been indicted on an aggravated assault charge involving a fender bender.

A grand jury met Wednesday and heard evidence, including testimony from the victim, involving the case that occurred two weeks before the Edwards shooting. During her testimony, the woman said Oliver pulled his gun out and pointed it toward her during a fender bender.

Oliver was terminated from his job in May after the Balch Springs police chief said he had "questions" after it appeared the officer's account of the Edwards shooting conflicted with video captured at the scene.

% INLINE %

The shooting occurred as Oliver, his brother and another teen were leaving a party, where officers responded to a report of intoxicated teens. Authorities originally said a vehicle carrying the teens was backing towards officers when Oliver fired the shots. However, they later said the vehicle was actually leaving the scene away from officers when the shots were fired.

WFAA's Rebecca Lopez contributed to this report

© 2017 WFAA-TV