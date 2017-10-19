Former KIPP Explore Academy staffer accused of indecency with a child

(Photo: maroke)

HOUSTON - A former KIPP Explore Academy staff member has been accused of indecency with a child and is not yet in police custody.

Brandon McElveen, 33, was charged with indecency with a child on Monday.

According to KIPP Houston Public Schools, McElveen was immediately placed on administrative leave once allegations surfaced and he has now been fired. The school district released the following statement:

I and the entire KIPP Houston leadership team want you to know that we are treating this situation with the utmost seriousness. We are doing everything we can to support our students, families and staff, and to ensure all members of our KIPP community feel safe and secure.

If you have any information related to this investigation or any allegation of misconduct, you're encouraged to contact the Houston Police Department at 713-830-3265.

