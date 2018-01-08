Former KHOU anchor's niece killed by hit-and-run driver

Patricia Rodriguez was killed by a hit-and-run driver in southwest Houston. (Facebook)

HOUSTON - A former anchor for KHOU 11 News has confirmed his niece was killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend.

Vicente Arenas said Patricia Rodriguez was crossing Fondren late Saturday when she was hit. The driver didn't stop.

"I just don't know how anyone could hit a person and leave them to die in the street," Arenas posted on Facebook.

Police say it happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 12900 block of Fondren.

Rodriguez was rushed to a hospital but she didn't survive.

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU 11)

Police have described the suspect vehicle as a maroon Nissan Rogue or Murano.

If you know anything, please contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

