KHOU
Close

Former KHOU anchor's niece killed by hit-and-run driver

KHOU 1:28 PM. CST January 08, 2018

HOUSTON - A former anchor for KHOU 11 News has confirmed his niece was killed in a hit-and-run over the weekend. 

Vicente Arenas said Patricia Rodriguez was crossing Fondren late Saturday when she was hit. The driver didn't stop.

"I just don't know how anyone could hit a person and leave them to die in the street," Arenas posted on Facebook.

Police say it happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 12900 block of Fondren.

Rodriguez was rushed to a hospital but she didn't survive.

Police have described the suspect vehicle as a maroon Nissan Rogue or Murano. 

If you know anything, please contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477. 

© 2018 KHOU-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories