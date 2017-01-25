Looscan Elementary

HOUSTON - Criminal charges have been filed against a former HISD substitute teacher after allegations surfaced of inappropriate conduct at an elementary school.

Pete Garcia Hernandez, 49, has been charged with three counts of indecency with a child. He is no longer employed with the district.

According to HISD, allegations were first reported to school officials in November. Hernandez is accused of engaging in inappropriate conduct with three students while working at Looscan Elementary School.

Hernandez was removed from the campus and an investigation began. The Harris County District Attorney's Office accepted criminal charges.

According to court documents, three girls in the suspect's class reported to investigators that Hernandez had kissed them on the mouth, touched their chests and sat them on his lap. When asked about the allegations, Hernandez reportedly told investigators that the kissing happened on accident and that "he was speaking close with them and his tongue accidentally went in their mouth."

Court documents go on to read that Hernandez later admitted to investigators that he had sexual thoughts while the children were sitting on his leg.

When allegations arose in November, parents at Looscan Elementary wanted answers as to why charges had not been filed.

