Former Harris County deputy constable arrested, accused of sexual assault

Brandin Glispy

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Charges have been filed against a former Harris County Precinct 6 Deputy Constable, who has been accused of sexual assault.

According to HPD, Brandin Glispy, 30, has been charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of attempted sexual assault.

Police say that Glispy was assigned to a Houston Housing Authority apartment complex and is believed to have had contact with more than one woman.

The first incident occurred on January 6, when Glispy met and spoke with the victim inside of the leasing office, according to HPD. He encountered the victim later in the day at a nearby restaurant, while still in full uniform. Police say the victim was unaware Glispy was waiting in the restroom and when she entered, he allegedly attempted to sexually assault her. The victim was able to flee.

Police say the second incident occurred on April 24 when Glispy conducted a traffic stop using his marked Precinct 6 patrol car in the 5800 block of Martin Luther King. The victim was directed to drive to a secluded parking lot where she was sexually assaulted. After the victim left the scene, she called 911 and filed a police report.

Once allegations were made against Glispy in April, he was terminated from the Harris County Precinct 6 Constable's Office.

Investigators believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information or who may have had contact with Glispy to contact the HPD Special Investigative Unit at 713-308-3600.

© 2017 KHOU-TV