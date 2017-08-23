Former Galveston ISD teacher arrested for allegedly having sex with student

Eliezer Marquez. (Photo: Galveston Police Department)

GALVESTON, Texas- A former teacher in the Galveston Independent School District has been arrested and charged for alleged sexual assault of a minor.

According to the Galveston Police Department, 27-year-old Eliezer Marquez was taken into custody on Wednesday after an investigation revealed he had an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old girl who attended Ball High School.

Galveston police began an investigation earlier this month. Investigators say this took place during the 2016-2017 school year and continued into the summer. They allegedly met outside of school through a family member who was a mutual acquaintance.

Police say the two sent nude photos to each other and had sexual intercourse in the suspect's truck.

Marquez had already resigned from the school district at the time a warrant for his arrest was issued. He has been charged with Sexual Assault of a Child and Improper Relationship between Educator/Student which are second degree felonies.

His bond is set at $40,000.

The Galveston Independent School District released the following statement:

"Galveston ISD school officials immediately placed a GISD employee on administrative leave upon learning of alleged inappropriate contact with a Galveston Ball HS student. The employee has resigned and the alleged conduct continues to be under investigation... Galveston ISD takes this matter very seriously, and we are deeply concerned that it appears something of this nature has happened at one of our schools and to one of our students. Galveston ISD and the Galveston Police Department continually work closely together to maintain a safe and secure environment for all our students."

