FRIENDSWOOD, Texas - A former Friendswood police officer has been charged with indecency with a child.

According to Friendswood PD, Jeffrey Kimball, 31, began working for the department in 2006. He was an officer from 2008 to 2017. The department says his employment was terminated on April 20.

His bail was set at $10,000. Kimball is due in court on July 18.

