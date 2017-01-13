Former deputy accused of bestiality also facing child porn charges

Andrew C. Sustaita, a six-year veteran with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, was immediately relieved of duty Monday and accused of producing obscene material online.

HOUSTON - A former Harris County deputy that was accused of bestiality earlier this week is now also facing child pornography charges.

According to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, Andrew Sustaita Jr. was charged with three counts of child pornography on Friday. He bonded out on $30,000.

Earlier this week, Sustaita Jr. was charged with felony obscenity after a bestiality video was allegedly found on his computer. Investigators obtained a warrant to search the rest of his media and found approximately 200 photos of child porn, says the District Attorney's Office.

Investigators also say Sustaita Jr. allegedly produced and was a participant in the bestiality video.

Sustaita Jr. was a six-year veteran with the Harris County Sheriff's Office. He is set to appear in court on January 17.

(© 2017 KHOU)