Former Alvin ISD staff member accused of improper relationship with student

ALVIN, Texas - A former Alvin ISD staff member has been accused of having an improper relationship with a 12th grade student.

According to Alvin ISD, Alejandro Martinez worked for the district's maintenance department. District officials received a tip that he was engaged in a relationship with a female student that attended a district high school.

The district, along with the Alvin ISD Police Department, launched an investigation. The findings were filed with the district attorney and Martinez was indicted.

Alvin ISD Superintendent Buck Gilcrease released the following statement:

Any time an employee of Alvin ISD violates the trust placed in them by our community, regardless of whether the interaction occurred at our schools or elsewhere, we will assist law enforcement in prosecuting to the full extent of the law. We hold our employees that work in our auxiliary departments to the same standards we set for teachers and administrators and expect their actions to reflect that they are entrusted with supporting the education of our students.

