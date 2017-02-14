KHOU
Former Aldine ISD coach sentenced for sex with student

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- A former Aldine ISD high school coach was sentenced on Tuesday after having an improper relationship with a student.

According to the Harris County District Attorney, 36-year-old Eber Lopez was sentenced to 60 days in jail and eight years deferred adjudication after having sex with a 17-year-old student at Nimitz High School. 

Lopez is also prohibited from having any contact with the victim or the family. 

Authorities discovered that Lopez sent sexually explicit text messages; and they had sex at a motel nearly a dozen times. 

