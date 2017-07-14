Fomer deputy constable makes 1st court appearance

A former Harris County Precinct 6 deputy constable facing sexual assault charges made his first court appearance Friday morning downtown.

Brandin Glispy was in court Friday morning, and KHOU 11 News also heard from his father who says his son is innocent.

“Brought up in the church. Dedicated to the law,” Michael Glispy, suspect’s father, said. “The truth will come out and he’ll be free.”

Michael Glispy is standing by his 30-year-old son saying there’s no need for him to hide his face.

The father said the sex assault allegations against the former Precinct 6 deputy constable are false, and so is the second charge of attempted sex assault.

But in court, prosecutors said two victims came forward after incidents in January and April.

Now the concern is that there could be more victims.

“Obviously, he’s in a position of trust and a position of power and that does make it difficult for complainants to come forward. And that’s what our division is for. The public corruption division,” Jennifer Stabe, prosecutor with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, said. “We investigate cases against police officers and public officials. And so I would urge that, if there is a complainant out there, we will listen to you. We will listen to what you have to say. Just know that there are people here at the office that will pay attention.”

Glispy’s dad says his son worked for the Precinct 6 Constable’s Office for seven months. Prosecutors said he was fired in April once the allegations surfaced.

Prosecutors said Brandin Glispy was assigned to a Houston Housing Authority apartment complex. That’s another reason why they worry there may be more victims.

The former deputy constable must find a lawyer before his next court appearance.

