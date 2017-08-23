Fight leads to fatal shooting outside Katy-area pub

Investigators believe the incident started with four men involved in a verbal altercation that led to a fight. That’s when someone pulled out a gun and opened fire. (Photo: KHOU 11)

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a fight and shooting outside a pub near Katy overnight.

It happened in the parking lot of EinStein's Pub on Mason near Cimarron.

Investigators believe the incident started with four men involved in a verbal altercation that led to a fight. Someone pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Harris County Sheriff’s Deputies say a 30-year-old man was killed, and a 23-year-old man was beaten. He was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Both suspects were described as white males wearing jeans. One was wearing a white shirt while the other wore plaid. They fled in a black pickup truck.

Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or the sheriff’s office at 713-221-6000 if you have any information.

