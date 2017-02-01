Fight leads to gunfire at complex not far from NRG Stadium

(Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Two men were treated for injuries they sustained in a fight at an apartment complex in the NRG Stadium area.

The fight led to gunfire, but no one was shot.

According to Houston Police, an off-duty officer spotted two men fighting in the parking lot of the complex on Almeda at Mansard. The officer went to break up the fight, but that’s when one of the men took off running. The other man pulled out a gun and fired on shot.

Police took both men into custody. They were treated at the scene for their injuries.

It’s unknown if either man faces charges at this time.

