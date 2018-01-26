FBI will decide if fatal shooting of kidnapping victim was justified

The FBI’s Shooting Incident Review Team continues to investigate an accidental shooting where an agent killed the kidnapping victim he was trying to save. (Photo: KHOU)

Suspects Jimmy Sanchez, Nicholas Cunningham and Sophia Heath are accused of kidnapping Ullises Villadares and holding him for ransom. FBI agents raided the home where Villadares was being held Thursday, and that's when the agent shot him. Villadares was still bound with duct tape when he was shot. He died at the scene.

There is very little information about what happened inside the home and what led to the shooting.

“Really, if he was a victim, how did this happen to him?” asked neighbor Judi Collins.

“Nobody has reached out and told us anything,” said Conroe Police Chief Philip Dupuis, “So I really have no comment on that other than I’m frustrated that I’m not getting any information.”

The information will eventually come from the FBI’s Shooting Incident Review Team, who is investigating.

Edward Tarver, a former U.S. District Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, provided some insight into the FBI’s investigative process.

“These types of incidents are very rare,” Tarver said. “The investigation will look into whether the officer who discharged his weapon was justified under those circumstances.”

The key term is “justified shooting." Tarver says agents will investigate what the agent was doing at the time of the shooting, who was around him and dive into his background and experience.

“It would be unlikely that the shooting would be found to be not justified, based upon my experience and interaction with the FBI,” Tarver said.

In 2013, The New York Times looked into FBI shootings and found between 1993 and 2011, there were 150 agent involved shootings -- all were deemed "justifiable," including a case of mistaken identity in 2002, when an innocent Maryland man, Joseph Schultz, was shot in the face. He survived and was awarded $1.3 million.

Tarver believes the FBI does have the ability to be unbiased and explained that the investigators should have no relationship or connection to the agent in question.

There is no timeline as to when the investigation will be complete.

The Houston Police Department is also investigating the shooting, but a spokesperson said they were unable to comment at this time.

