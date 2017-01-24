FBI seeks public's help in finding a bank robber

Images of the suspect from surveillance video. (Photo: FBI)

HOUSTON- The FBI is looking for a woman who robbed two Houston-area banks on Monday.

According to the FBI Violent Crime Task Force, the first robbery happened around 2:30 p.m. in the Capitol One Bank at 1102 Eldridge Parkway when the suspect showed a banker a demand note that was taped to her purse.

The note demanded cash and stated there was a gun inside her bag. The FBI said she appeared to get frustrated and left the bank without cash.

The suspect then went to rob a Chase Bank at 1490 Eldridge Parkway around 2:45 p.m. A teller gave her an undisclosed amount of money. She left the bank and was last seen on her phone in the parking lot.

The FBI said nobody was hurt during the robberies.

The suspect is described as a black female, between 25 to 30 years old, 5'3" with white foundation on her face. She was last seen wearing a blonde wig, orange dress, black sweater, sandals, dark sun glasses and a tan purse.

Crime Stoppers is offering an award up to $5,000 for information that leads to the suspect's arrest. If you have any information, please call (713) 222-8477 or (713) 693-500. You can also submit a tip online.

