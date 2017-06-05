The FBI has released sketch and photos of two bank robbers connected to at least three Houston bank robberies within the past several months.

HOUSTON – The FBI has released sketch and photos of two bank robbers connected to at least three Houston bank robberies within the past several months.

Investigators have released photographs of the armed duo during their latest bank robbery, as well as a composite sketch of one of the armed robbers.

The latest robbery happened at about 11:55 a.m. on June 2 at the Wells Fargo Bank located at 14001 Memorial Drive.

Photos: FBI releases sketch and photos of serial bank robbers

The FBI said the serial robbers entered the bank armed with pistols and wearing masks to conceal their faces. They ordered all employees to the ground.

One robber waited in the lobby and stood watch with his weapon over the employees, while the other went behind the counter and stole an undisclosed amount of cash from a teller drawer.

The armed robbers left the bank in a silver Hyundai Elantra. Investigators later recovered the vehicle near the bank and determined it had been reported stolen a month ago.

No one was physically hurt during the robbery.

Investigators believe the armed duo are also responsible for two other Houston bank robberies – the robbery of the Wallis State Bank located at 10055 Almeda Genoa on April 5, and the robbery of the Mercantil Bank located at 3200 South Shepherd on April 3.

The robbers got away with an undisclosed amount of cash in both robberies. The robbers fired gun shots during the robbery of the Wallis State Bank, but no one was seriously hurt.

The bank robbers are described as black males in their twenties, both about 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 11 inches tall with a medium build.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of these serial bank robbers.

If you have any information, please call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000. Text TIP610 plus your tip to CRIMES (274637) or visit www.crime-stoppers.org.

© 2017 KHOU-TV