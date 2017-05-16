FBI: Man robbed Houston bank with can of Axe body spray

(Photo: FBI)

HOUSTON – Houston’s FBI Violent Crime Task Force hopes someone in the public will recognize the man who robbed a bank using an unusual weapon.

It was 5:40 p.m. Friday, May 12 when the man went into the Capital One on I-10 at Studemont. The FBI says the suspect asked to make a withdraw before placing a plastic bag over the counter.

He then displayed a pistol along with a can of Axe body spray. The man allegedly threatened to blow up the can of body spray, so the teller gave the suspect cash. The man then fled the scene running southbound on Studemont.

No one was hurt.

The FBI described the suspect as a thin, white male between 45 and 60 years old, approximately 5’6” tall, with short, gray hair. He wore a long-sleeve, light green and blue plaid button-up shirt, light blue jeans, and gray sneakers. He also wore a gray baseball cap and sunglasses. He was missing several of his front teeth except for the front right tooth.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the robber. If you have any information, please call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at 713-693-5000.

© 2017 KHOU-TV