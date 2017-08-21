Houston man charged with planning to blow up Confederate statue

Air 11 over the scene of an FBI raid of a home in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON - A 25-year-old Houston man is in federal custody for allegedly planning to blow up a Confederate statue in Hermann Park.

Andrew Schneck is charged with attempting to maliciously damage or destroy property receiving federal financial assistance, Acting U.S. Attorney Abe Martinez said.

AlertHouston - Controlled Explosions May Be Heard Near Shepherd and Bissonnet within the Hour - https://t.co/ni0SveIKPN — AlertHouston (@AlertHouston) August 21, 2017

Schneck's neighborhood near Rice Village was evacuated Monday after hazardous materials were found inside his home. The evacuation includes Albans Road between Hazard Street and Wilton Street, as well as an alleyway immediately south between those streets. Residents may hear loud noises as law enforcement is working to dispose of the materials through a series of controlled detonations.

A Houston park ranger saw Andrew Schneck kneeling among the bushes in front of the General Dowling Monument, according to investigators. (City of Houston)

A Houston park ranger saw Schneck kneeling among the bushes in front of the General Dowling Monument on Saturday night, according to investigators. They say he was holding two small boxes that contained a timer, duct tape, wires and other items.

The ranger said Schneck took a drink from a plastic bottle but immediately spit it out. The clear liquid was field tested as was a white powdery substance found in a small, black aluminum tube which revealed they were most likely nitroglycerin and Hexamethylene triperoxide diamine (HMTD), respectively, according to the charges. HMTD is a high explosive organic compound used as an initiating, or primary explosive. Nitroglycerin has been used as an active ingredient in the manufacture of explosives. ln its pure form, nitroglycerin is a contact explosive, with physical shock causing it to explode, which degrades over time to even more unstable forms. Nitroglycerin is highly dangerous to transport or use. ln its undiluted form, it is one of the world's most powerful explosives.

Authorities believe the items in Schneck’s possession were capable of producing a viable explosive device, according to the charges.

According to police, Schneck's mother said her son would use the home to conduct “chemistry experiments”.

FBI officials said the law enforcement operations on Albans Road are being conducted as a precaution and there is no threat to the public at this time.

Four years ago, the FBI raided a home on the same street. According to published reports, the home, belonging to a family involved in the Houston art world, was searched for explosive materials. It's unclear if the same home is currently being searched.

If convicted, Schneck faces a minimum of five and up to 40 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

The FBI and HPD are conducting the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorneys S. Mark McIntyre and Ted Imperato are prosecuting the case.

© 2017 KHOU-TV