FBCSO: Suspects spray painted swastikas in Sienna Plantation

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas -- Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects accused of spray painting swastikas on signs in Sienna Plantation.

Authorities say among these multiple cases of "criminal mischief," someone on Sunday placed a Trump campaign sign on a victim’s wooden fence with a swastika spray painted on it. They say the victim’s fence was also spray painted with a swastika.

On Tuesday, officials found spray-painted swastikas on another residence, as well as on the fence in front of the Sienna Plantation Homeowners Association building.

“A swastika will always be a symbol representing hatred,” said Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy E. Nehls. “This kind of childish behavior will not be tolerated. What the person or persons responsible for this vandalism may not realize is that when we find them, they will be put in jail and could be charged a hefty fine on top of that.”

Anyone who has information on this case is urged to contact Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers by phone at (281) 342-TIPS (8477), by texting FBCCS and the tip to CRIMES (274637) or online. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

