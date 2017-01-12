Fort Bend mom admits to killing baby after online comments, deputies say

Rosemary Harrah of Needville (Photo: FBCSO)

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – A 20-year-old woman has admitted to smothering her two-month-old baby boy, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

Her arrest was aided by a tip that the suspect allegedly made disturbing comments on a smartphone app for moms.

Rosemary Harrah, of Needville, is in the county jail under a $500,000 bond on a charge of Injury to a Child.

Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to a home last month in the 12100 block of Mueck Road concerning a child who had died. Harrah told deputies that she found her son, Lucian Angst, unresponsive.

Detectives later received a tip that Harrah had downloaded the Glow Nurture App, which claims to help expectant mothers through daily logs, tips and info. On that app, Harrah allegedly said she had feelings about wanting to hurt her child.

Detectives interviewed Harrah on Dec. 27, 2016, and she allegedly admitted to causing the child’s death.

