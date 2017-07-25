HPD: 6 suspects in custody after Cinco Ranch bank robbery and chase

(Photo: Matt Doughtery, KHOU)

KATY, Texas- Six suspects are in custody and two remain on the loose after a bank robbery in Cinco Ranch Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Houston Police Department, the eight suspects played a role in robbing the First Community Credit Union located in the 23100 block of Cinco Ranch Boulevard.

Deputies at the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office say four men held up the bank around 1 p.m. One of the suspects is accused of hitting the bank manager with a gun or object. EMS was called to the scene.

The suspects left the scene in a black Toyota Tundra and were chased on the eastbound lanes of the Katy Freeway almost to downtown Houston. The chase ended in the 1200 block of N. Post Oak when the suspects got out the vehicle and started running.

One of the suspects was injured when getting out the car and detained. Another suspect was detained by police while on the run.

The two other suspects in the car are still on the run. SWAT is assisting at the scene. Police said N. Post Oak Road will be closed from Old Katy Rd to Westview for some time as their operation continues.

