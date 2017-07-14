FBCSO: 1 critical after shooting in Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas- A person was shot in the parking lot of a Buffalo Wild Wings in Richmond on Friday night, authorities said.

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened in the 5500 block of Grand Parkway.

Shooting: Buffalo Wild Wings p-lot, Bella Terra. SH 99 / FM 1093. 1 victim in critical condition. @SheriffTNehls will be on scene soon. — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) July 15, 2017

Authorities said the victim is in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with KHOU.com for more details as they become available.

© 2017 KHOU-TV