FBCSO: 1 critical after shooting in Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas- A person was shot in the parking lot of a Buffalo Wild Wings in Richmond on Friday night, authorities said.
According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened in the 5500 block of Grand Parkway.
Shooting: Buffalo Wild Wings p-lot, Bella Terra. SH 99 / FM 1093. 1 victim in critical condition. @SheriffTNehls will be on scene soon.— FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) July 15, 2017
Authorities said the victim is in critical condition.
