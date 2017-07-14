KHOU
FBCSO: 1 critical after shooting in Buffalo Wild Wings parking lot

KHOU.com , KHOU 8:19 PM. CDT July 14, 2017

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas- A person was shot in the parking lot of a Buffalo Wild Wings in Richmond on Friday night, authorities said. 

According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened in the 5500 block of Grand Parkway.

 

 

Authorities said the victim is in critical condition. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KHOU.com for more details as they become available.

 

