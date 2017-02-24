Father of murdered Subway worker makes plea to killer

Javier 'Flores' Vasquez and his mother.

HOUSTON - There’s a new plea from the family of a murdered Subway worker to his killer. It comes as a memorial outside the crime scene grows.

“And I just want to tell the people that killed my son, if you’re watching the news or watching TV and have the courage to kill someone, come outside and confront the situation,” said grieving father Carlos Vasquez. “Confront the consequences.”

“I just think it’s not fair,” he said. Vasquez says the murder of his 18-year-old son, Javier, also took half of his heart.

Javier died while protecting his mother inside the Subway where they both worked.

Javier’s mother returned to the scene during a vigil Thursday night but she remains too upset to talk about what happened.

“She’s destroyed,” said Vasquez. We learned that Javier’s last name is actually Vasquez. However, he always smelled nice and liked cologne so he went by Flores, which means “flowers” in Spanish.

Fresh flowers and other items continue to pile up outside the Subway.

Meanwhile, Houston Police re-released surveillance video from another Subway hold-up the same night of the murder. A sketch of the suspected gunman Javier’s mother helped create is being distributed on social media by her other son.

“You know, I’m just doing everything I can to get these people and let my brother rest in peace,” said Max Vasquez.

“Either you come forward or everybody’s going to be looking for you,” said Javier's dad.

There is a $30,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. The family has set up a Go Fund Me account to help pay for Javier’s funeral.

