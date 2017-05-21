Fatal stabbing at Pasadena apartment complex

(Photo: Houston Metro for KHOU)

The Pasadena Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing at an apartment complex early Sunday morning.

According to the Pasadena Police Department, the stabbing happened around 2 a.m. in the common area of the complex located in the 1000 block of S. Richey.

Police said four men had an argument, and at least one knife was pulled.

At least two of the men were stabbed severely. Both were transported to Bayshore Hospital where one of the victims was pronounced dead, police said.

The other men left the scene. It isn't know at this time what the fight was over or if they lived at the apartment complex.

The investigation is ongoing.

