Fatal shooting reported along SW Houston roadway

HOUSTON – Houston police and homicide investigators were on the scene of a reported shooting on the southwest side overnight.
Early Friday police responded to Fondren at Westpark where a car was stopped in the roadway. Bullet holes could be seen in the car’s glass and passenger door.
A body was reportedly found in a nearby parking lot.
Police at the scene did not release further information.
Call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information to assist in the investigation.
