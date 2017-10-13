Fatal shooting reported along SW Houston roadway (Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Houston police and homicide investigators were on the scene of a reported shooting on the southwest side overnight.

Early Friday police responded to Fondren at Westpark where a car was stopped in the roadway. Bullet holes could be seen in the car’s glass and passenger door.

A body was reportedly found in a nearby parking lot.

Police at the scene did not release further information.

Call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information to assist in the investigation.

© 2017 KHOU-TV