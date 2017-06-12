Fatal shooting at apartment complex in east Houston

HOUSTON - A person was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex in east Houston on Monday night, authorities said.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened near the pool of the complex located in the 200 block of Uvalde Road.

Authorities confirmed one person was killed at the scene.

Nobody is in custody at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KHOU.com for more details as they become available.

© 2017 KHOU-TV