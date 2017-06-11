Fatal house fire in NE Houston, arson suspected

(Houston Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON - Authorities are investigating a fatal house fire in northeast Houston late Saturday night.

According to the Houston Fire Department, they responded to the house fire in the 6700 block of Leedale Street around 11 p.m. Upon arrival, they found flames coming from a one-story, wood-frame home.

HFD said they quickly searched the home and found a man inside. They performed CPR, and he was transported to the hospital where he died.

The majority of the damage was in the back and inside of the home. HFD said it appears to be arson, and there is a person of interest in custody.

The Homicide Division of the Houston Police Department is now involved in the investigation.

Homicide is investigating a house fire that killed one person @ 6700 Lee Dale #HouNews CC7 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 11, 2017

