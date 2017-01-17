Fatal hit-and-run caught on wrecker driver's dashcam in W. Houston

HOUSTON – Houston Police are looking over a wrecker driver’s dashcam that captured a fatal hit-and-run incident late Tuesday.
Police say a man was struck as he tried to run across Beltway 8-West at Westview in west Houston shortly before midnight. The driver never stopped as the pedestrian died at the scene, according to police.
The suspect’s vehicle was described as a gold sedan, possibly a Toyota Camry.
Police say the wrecker driver’s dashcam video shows the suspect’s vehicle. The investigation is on-going as police look over the evidence.
Call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS if you have any information.
