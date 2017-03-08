Fatal drive-by in southeast Houston roadway

(Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – Houston Police Homicide Investigators are looking for the gunman who killed a man in a southeast side roadway.

The possible drive-by happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday on Berkley Street near the 610 South Loop.

Nearby residents heard the gunshots, but so far police don’t have any visual witnesses to the crime.

Officers were called to the area after reports of gunfire, and they found the man wounded. The man was taken to the hospital where he died.

Call Houston Police at 713-222-TIPS.

