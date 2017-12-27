Farmers Branch officer shot during traffic stop; suspect killed

FARMERS BRANCH -- A Farmers Branch police officer was shot during a traffic stop Tuesday night, and the woman who shot him was killed.

Police said the officer pulled over a car at about 11:30 p.m. on Valley View Lane and was shot by a woman in the passenger's seat. The department said the officer fired back, killing the woman.

She hasn't been identified. The male driver in the car was arrested at the scene.

Police told WFAA that the officer's bulletproof vest saved his life. He has already been released from the hospital but isn't being named at this time.

