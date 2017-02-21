Family raises $50k in hopes of finding their loved one's killer

At approximately 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Frank Medrano, 19, was working construction at a home on South Ella Boulevard in the Greenspoint area, when he was shot and killed.

HOUSTON – A Houston family has raised $50,000 of their own money in hopes of finding their loved one’s killer.

Shortly after a suspect is seen on surveillance video jumping a fence at the nearby Oakridge Apartment Homes, running away from the scene.

At a Crime Stoppers press conference Tuesday morning, Medrano’s family said they hope the money that they’ve raised will help them get some answers.

“It changed our lives forever,” said Derrick Medrano, the victim’s brother.

“It's changed every bit of whatever you can think of starting from holidays to birthdays. He was like, pretty much the glue that would bond us all together. We are begging that somebody come forward and helps us close this chapter in our family’s life.”

Witnesses describe the suspect as a black male, 6 feet tall, skinny build and was wearing a black hoodie. Anyone with information about this murder should call 713-222-8477.

