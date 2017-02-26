Family pleads for suspect to come forward in 8-year-old girl's killing

HOUSTON- Dee Adkins said he still can't believe his baby, De'Maree, is gone.

Numb was about the best way he could describe how he feels, but he hopes someone out there is feeling enough guilt to make them come forward.

"Man, woman, adult, whatever: if you did this, own up to it," he said.

A day after a bizarre crime took his eight-year-old daughter's life, Adkins' world is a fog.

"No sleep. No eating. Just remembering my baby," he said.

Adkins said what he remembers most about the Mac Gregor Elementary third grader is her spirit.

"Intelligent, that's not the word," he said. "She is loved by all. Everybody who ever came into her presence."

That list includes Katana Jennings, De'Maree's godmother.

"Just a beautiful, amazing little girl. Always smiling," Jennings said, describing the girl who grew up with Jennings' own kids.

Early Saturday morning, De'Maree was in the back seat of her mom Toyia Jarmon's car when they got into a crash at West Fuqua and Beltway 8.

Following the crash, Jarmon said another car pulled up; a woman inside fired into Jarmon's Honda Accord. One of the bullets hit De'Maree in the chest, a wound from which she died within hours.

"You took an angel from us. Everybody around here is hurting right now. What was done was very senseless," Adkins said.

The Houston Police Department hasn't been able to track down the woman who shot De'Maree or the driver of the car that crashed into Jarmon. Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information in the case.

"It probably wasn't intentional, but they made the decision to fire shots into that car to cause harm," said Jennings about why those involved should come forward.

She said she knows someone out there is living with the guilt of taking a young girl's life while those who loved De'Maree live with the reality that they won't ever see her smile again.

"I wouldn't wish that on my worst enemy," said Adkins.

When De'maree's former classmates will return to school tomorrow, HISD said extra counselors will be on hand to help them deal with any grief.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.



