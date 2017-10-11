Family: Grandfather of Sen. Borris Miles held at gunpoint in home burglary

HOUSTON - Police are investigating an alleged armed burglary at the home of Texas Sen. Borris Miles.

Officials responded to the scene just after 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 3700 block of South MacGregor Way. Family members say Sen. Miles’s grandfather came home from work and noticed two suspects in the house.

According to family members, his grandfather was held at gunpoint for 20 minutes, and one of the suspects shot at him. They say the suspects rummaged through the home and ran from the scene.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made at this time.

“I am incredibly thankful that my family is safe tonight,” Sen. Miles said in a statement. “I want to thank HPD and Precinct 7 Constables for responding quickly to ensure my family and home were safe. It has been over a month since Hurricane Harvey and unfortunately, many feel that crime has been on the rise in our community. I am committed to continuing to fight to ensure our neighborhoods are kept safe, especially now when many families are still recovering from this disaster.”

