Facebook helps deputies nab car thief in Montgomery County

William Deforest (Photo: Custom)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A man is behind bars in Montgomery County because of what was posted on Facebook.

Someone in Baytown posted about his Ford Mustang and several guns being stolen after his home was broken into.

The post was shared all over social media and led investigators 70 miles away to Magnolia.

A Facebook user recognized the man, William Deforest, driving the car. When deputies went to his house, they say they found the car with a cover on it and the keys in his pocket.

Deforest is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

