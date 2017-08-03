Exclusive Video: Game room raid in north Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas- Exclusive video shows deputies take down an illegal game room in north Harris County late Thursday night.

The game room was located at FM 1960 and Red Oak near churches and schools.

According to Harris County Precinct 4, it took them two months to gain access. Deputies went undercover watching for illegal activity.

They said one of the biggest crimes was that the game room was paying out cash rather than prizes or coupon which are legally allowed. Gambling is illegal in Texas.

Constable Mark Herman warns that games room often serve as a gateway for other crimes.

"Gaming rooms, it has been proven time and time again, there's illicit activity," said Herman. "It brings on prostitution, drug use and bottom line is we're not going to tolerate that in North Harris County."

Dozens of machines were seized, along with cash.

About 40 people were in the game room at the time of the raid. It is unknown at this time what charges, if any, they will face.

