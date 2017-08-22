KHOU
Ex-NFL player arrested for alleged drug possession near school in Houston

KHOU.com , KHOU 9:03 PM. CDT August 22, 2017

HOUSTON - A former NFL player and Houston native has been arrested and charged for alleged drug possession near a school in Houston.

According to charging documents, 34-year-old Johnny Ray Jolly has been charged with "Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in Drug Free Zone." 

The alleged incident happened on Aug. 14. 

The documents state that Jolly was in possession of hydrocodone and was within a thousand feet of the Intelligent Minds Development Center, which is located in northeast Houston. 

He has since been released on a $20,000 bond. His is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 28. 

Jolly played for the Greenbay Packers as a defensive end. 

