Ex-NFL player arrested for alleged drug possession near school in Houston

Johnny Ray Jolly. (Photo: DPS)

HOUSTON - A former NFL player and Houston native has been arrested and charged for alleged drug possession near a school in Houston.

According to charging documents, 34-year-old Johnny Ray Jolly has been charged with "Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance in Drug Free Zone."

The alleged incident happened on Aug. 14.

The documents state that Jolly was in possession of hydrocodone and was within a thousand feet of the Intelligent Minds Development Center, which is located in northeast Houston.

He has since been released on a $20,000 bond. His is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 28.

Jolly played for the Greenbay Packers as a defensive end.

