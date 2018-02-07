Ex Jacinto City Little League president appears in court

Christopher Vasquez appears in court.

HOUSTON - A one-time little league official faced a judge for the first time overnight on a theft charge.

Christopher Vasquez is accused of stealing more than $16,000 from Jacinto City Little Leaguers. The money was supposed to go toward an electronic score board.

Officers arrested Vasquez at Hobby Airport Tuesday when he returned from California.

Vasquez previously told KHOU 11 by phone that there was more to the story. However, he refused to meet in person for an on-camera interview.

His lawyer asked for Vasquez to be released on bond because his four-year-old son just underwent a liver transplant.

Meanwhile, Jacinto City Little League looks forward to a new season and is still taking applications.

