Ex-cop turned minister charged with sexually assaulting little girl

James Charles Patrick is accused of sexually abusing a 10-year-old relative back in 2000. (MCSO)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TEXAS - An ex-cop and minister in Montgomery County has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.

James Charles Patrick is accused of sexually abusing a 10-year-old relative back in 2000. Investigators say he confessed in 2016 when confronted by the victim’s mother.

Patrick was arrested Friday by special agents with the DPS.

Patrick worked for the Willis Police Department, Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office and Precinct 2 Constable’s Office from 1996 to 2012.

During that period, he was assigned as a “School Resource Officer” in the Willis Independent School District.

He resigned from law enforcement to become a full-time minister.

(© 2017 KHOU)