Ex-assistant principal faces life in prison for killing police officer in DWI crash

Amber Willemson.

PEARLAND, Texas- It took a jury two hours to return a guilty verdict on the intoxication manslaughter charge that a woman faced after a fatal crash with a Pearland police officer.

Amber Willemsen, 38, was convicted Tuesday, she will learn her fate Wednesday.

Willemsen could face anywhere from 5 to 99 years in prison.

She is a former assistant principal. She worked in a Houston strip club and was free on bond from a drug charge at the time of the crash.

Last year, Officer Endy Ekpanya was on his way to a non-emergency call when Willemsen crossed over the middle lanes and slammed into his patrol car head on.

Related: Woman charged with intoxication manslaughter in Pearland officer's death

Her blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit. The officer leaves behind a wife, who spoke to KHOU last year for a drinking and driving awareness campaign. She talked about the overwhelming loss for her and their young son.

"Knowing my son is going to have to grow up without his father around…is something so big. No amount of love or support from the community can replace that,” said Lucy Ekpanya, his wife.

Willemsen does have a history. She was convicted of a DUI in 2012, according to DPS records.

Ekpanya was the first Pearland officer to die in the line of duty in more than 40 years.



© 2017 KHOU-TV