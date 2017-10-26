Elementary school counselor arrested on child sex crime charges

Brandon Thomas McElveen , 33, is charged with three counts of indecency with a child. (HPD)

HOUSTON - An elementary school counselor in Houston has been charged with child sex crimes and investigators are concerned there could be more victims.

Brandon Thomas McElveen, 33, is charged with three counts of indecency with a child.

He was arrested in Victoria County Thursday.

McElveen had been a counselor at KIPP Explore Academy since 2009. He “had access to multiple children throughout his tenure with the school,” investigators say.

According to court documents, an eight-year-old victim told police that McElveen would take her out of her classes and into his office. She said he would take off her clothing to check for 'bites' and 'lice'.

Teachers told police McElveen took the child out of class on multiple occasions.

According to KIPP Houston Public Schools, McElveen was immediately placed on administrative leave once allegations surfaced and he has now been fired. The school district released the following statement:

I and the entire KIPP Houston leadership team want you to know that we are treating this situation with the utmost seriousness. We are doing everything we can to support our students, families and staff, and to ensure all members of our KIPP community feel safe and secure.

They are asking anyone whose children had interaction with McElveen to speak with their children. If inappropriate contact is suspected, the parents should call HPD Special Victims Division at 713-830-3254 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. (8477)

McElveen, who was arrested by the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office, remains in custody.

