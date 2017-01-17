Photo: Courtesy of family

HOUSTON- Police are looking for the person who broke into an elderly couple's home and attacked them. The violent home invasion left an 83-year-old woman with a broken hip.

The robber initially showed up outside the couple's Sharpstown home and asked victim Elsa Jimenez if she needed help sweeping leaves. She turned down the offer.

He then came back later that evening, smashing his way through a window.

"He ransacked the entire house, destroyed everything, all he wanted was gold and cash," said Elena Soler, the victim's daughter.

After Elsa turned over her wedding ring, necklace and all the cash in her purse, the robber demanded more.



"He became furious and started throwing her against the wall like a rag doll," said Soler. "He then snapped their cell phone and tossed their home phone into the bathroom."

Elipido Jimenez, 86, is confined to a wheelchair. He was unable to help his wife who was left on the floor with a broken hip. The couple had to wait some 13 hours for help before a home healthcare nurse arrived the next morning.

"She is very traumatized," said Soler. "Every time she wakes up, she cries."

The husband and wife came to this country 45 years ago from Cuba. The freedom and independence they once enjoyed has now been violently taken away.

"They can't be alone anymore obviously," said the daughter. "The guy is out there and nobody has done anything about it."

