Driver smashes into carport of NW Houston home

A northwest Houston family got a rude awakening when a suspect crashed a car into their carport overnight.

KHOU.com , KHOU 5:53 AM. CDT May 22, 2017

According to the Houston Police Department, this happened around 1 a.m. Monday on a home on Tarberry Road.

The suspect female driver appeared to not see not see the T-intersection and lost control of the vehicle, crashing into the home.

The suspect was taken into custody on unknown charges.

© 2017 KHOU-TV


