Driver shot by deputy near Galleria arrested, charged

The suspect, Jose Guadalupe Cortes, 35, is charged with aggravated assault of a police officer in the 176th State District Court. (Photo: HPD)

HOUSTON – Houston police say charges were filed against a man shot by an off-duty Waller County Sheriff's Deputy near the Galleria.

The incident happened at 5000 West Alabama about 1 a.m. on Wednesday.

Jose Guadalupe Cortes, 35, is charged with aggravated assault of a police office.

A Waller County Sheriff's Office Deputy told Houston officers he was working an extra job at a construction site when he saw a man in a dark SUV drive into the intersection and stop. When the deputy approached the vehicle and attempted to direct the driver to proceed through the intersection, Cortes suddenly pulled out a gun and pointed it toward the deputy.

“Fearing for his life, the deputy discharged his duty weapon, striking the vehicle and Cortes,” HPD stated in a press release.

The suspect drove to the 4700 block of Bellaire Boulevard and called 911. Bellaire police responded and called for an ambulance.

The suspect suffered wounds to his hand and shoulder. The officer was not hurt.

“As is customary in officer-involved shooting incidents occurring in the city limits, this case is being investigated by the HPD Special Investigations Unit and the Harris County District Attorney's Office,” according to HPD.

© 2018 KHOU-TV