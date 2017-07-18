Driver flees after hitting, killing man on Southwest Freeway frontage road

HOUSTON – Police are looking for a driver who struck and killed a man and injured a woman along the Southwest Freeway frontage road overnight.

The incident occurred near Bellfort at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the man and woman were walking on the southbound frontage road when they were hit from behind. The man was thrown into nearby bushes. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. The woman was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police are now looking for a black sedan with damage to the passenger side, including a missing side mirror and possibly windshield damage.

Anyone with information should call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

