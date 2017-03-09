Driver crashes into street sweeping crew on I-45

(Photo: Metro for KHOU 11)

HOUSTON – A driver was taken to the hospital after he crashed into the back of a street sweeping crew on I-45 early Thursday.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes near West Road at about 3 a.m.

Police say a GMC pickup crashed into the back of a signal truck that was tailing the street sweeping crew. The truck had flashing lights that directs drivers away from the street sweeper, but somehow the driver of the pickup still hit the back of the crew.

The work crew was not hurt.

Police say the investigation is still underway.

© 2017 KHOU-TV