Driver charged after crashing truck into La Porte home

A man reported to be a firefighter is facing charges after crashing his pickup truck into a neighbor’s home in La Porte overnight. (Photo: KHOU 11)

LA PORTE, Texas – A man reported to be a firefighter is facing charges after crashing his pickup truck into a neighbor’s home in La Porte overnight.

Records show Andrew Stevens, 31, is charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun as well as driving while intoxicated.

Police say it was just before 11 p.m. Tuesday when Stevens lost control of his Dodge pickup on Shady Lane near Highway 146. The truck went through a front yard and crashed into a home.

The truck stopped just feet from a child’s bunk bed, but the children were not inside the room. In all five people were inside the home, including two kids, but no injuries were reported. The driver was taken away in unknown condition.

Photos: Firefighter charged after crashing into La Porte home

Family members said they had just moved the kids to a sibling’s room before the crash occurred.

Neighbors who spoke with KHOU 11 accused the driver of frequently speeding on the street, saying they had reported him to police before. They say he is a firefighter for the La Porte Fire Department, although this information is not yet confirmed.

Records show the driver lives just a few houses down from where he crashed, on the same street.

Stevens is now in custody without bond pending his appearance in municipal court.

© 2017 KHOU-TV