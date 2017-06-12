Driver blamed for coach's death charged with intoxication manslaughter

Gerardo Gonzalez Luna

HOUSTON – The driver blamed for a wrong way crash that killed a beloved high school track coach has been charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault.

Gerardo Gonzalez Luna, 51, was three times over the legal limit, according to prosecutors. They say police found open containers of beer in his vehicle after the crash early Sunday.

Luna was going the wrong way on Beltway 8 when he crashed his F-150 truck into a Mercedes carrying Adrian and Veronnia Byrd home from a wedding.

Byrd, a father

Adrian and Veronnia Byrd (Photo: Family photo)

of two young children, was killed and his wife was critically injured. She remains in a coma.

Luna was seriously injured and is still in the hospital. He has a prior DWI from 2009.

Adrian Byrd’s parents are still in shock. They were babysitting his children when deputies notified the family by phone.

“It’s probably the worst day of my life,” said Audrey Byrd, Adrian’s mother. “I never thought I’d have to bury my child. Nothing prepares you.”

Byrd was a track coach at Heights High School. Teachers and students were devastated by the news of his death.

On Monday, Lila Hollin with the Houston Independent School District released the following statement:

“This is an incredibly sad day for Heights High School and all of HISD. We are sad to report that a Heights High School track coach died early Sunday morning. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this coach, as well as to the entire Heights High School community. “

