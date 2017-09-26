Driver arrested after chase, crash in Montgomery County

Police performed a pit maneuver on the vehicle, causing the suspect to crash. (Photo: KHOU 11)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas -- The driver of a Ford Mustang chose the wrong person to speed past late Tuesday, authorities say.

The Montgomery police chief was headed home at about 11 p.m. when he says a Mustang flew past him going the wrong direction on Highway 105.

At first the driver pulled over but then sped off again, eventually hitting speeds well above 100 mph for about 20 minutes, according to troopers. Police performed a pit maneuver on the vehicle, causing the suspect to crash.

The driver allegedly tried to run away, but police shocked him with a stun gun and took him into custody. Police say the man was wanted on a prior DWI charge.

