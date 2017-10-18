Dramatic video shows carjacking, deadly shooting in south Houston

Police described the suspects as black males between 18 to 25 years of age. Video shows the four men getting out of a blue Mazda car and then running toward Cullen where they carjacked a woman and her 11-month-old niece at gunpoint.

KHOU 6:12 PM. CDT October 18, 2017

