DPS: Officers open fire at driver in high speed chase

PASADENA, Texas- Officers opened fire at a driver who led them on a high speed chase Friday night.

According to police, highway patrol officers received numerous calls around 9 p.m. about a "wreckless" driver speeding northbound on the Gulf Freeway.

Officers eventually saw the driver of the Ford Excursion and attempted to pull him over, but he refused.

The driver led them on a high speed chase towards the Beltway and Spencer Highway. He went through a gas station parking lot, hit a police car and attempted to strike several others.

DPS officers and Pct. 8 deputies said they decided to open fire on the suspect in fear of the safety and the public's. It isn't clear if the suspect fired back.

There were no injuries, only a window at a convenience store was hit.

Officers were able to stop the suspect at Spencer Highway and Red Bluff Road. He has been arrested and faces several charges.

